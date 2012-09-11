LONDON, Sept 11 Chile's economy will slow to
growth of less than five percent in the second half of 2012 but
still end the year with around a five percent expansion overall,
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday.
He also said the peso's roughly 9 percent gain against the
dollar this year was at least in part a reflection of the
strength of its economy and that the currency was not the only
tool for increasing competitiveness.
"There will be (second half GDP) growth below 5 percent but
ending the year around 5 percent," Larrain told Reuters Insider
television in an interview.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley and Carolyn Cohn, writing by
Patrick Graham)