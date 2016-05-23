SANTIAGO A huge crowd of amateur and professional soccer players teamed up in Chile to play a match that broke the world record for the number of participants: a five-day marathon that featured 2,357 players.

The 120-hour match took place last week in Bicentenary Stadium in the Chilean capital, Santiago.

Most of the players were amateurs who applied online to take part in the game, which was sponsored by Entel, a Chilean telecommunications. But many professionals also joined in, including Chilean internationals Cristopher Toselli and Bryan Carrasco.

"I hope that this (record) remains unbroken for some time," said Guillermo Maripan, a defender for Chile's Universidad Catolica club team.

The match lasted longer than a 105-hour game played in Scotland last year. But the Scottish match will keep the record for longest match, because Guinness World Records did not certify how long the Chilean match lasted.

According to local media, the so-called "white team" beat the "blue team" 505-504.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Gram Slattery)