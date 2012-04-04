SANTIAGO, April 4 Chile's Supreme Court said on Wednesday it rejected appeals against the $3.5 billion HidroAysen hydro-power project, giving the green light for the mega-dam project to go forward.

HidroAysen, a joint venture between leading generator Endesa Chile and partner Colbun, has sparked massive protests over environmental consequences in Chile's pristine Patagonia region. (Reporting By Erik Lopez. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by David Gregorio)