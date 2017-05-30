SANTIAGO May 30 The Chilean government has received five offers for a major highway concession in capital Santiago, the ministry of public works said on Tuesday, as the South American country seeks to revamp its infrastructure network.

The highway, known as Americo Vespucio Oriente Tramo Principe de Gales-Los Presidentes (AVO II), will cut underneath a large portion of Santiago, at the price of about $800 million. It is part of a multibillion-dollar highway construction in the 7 million-strong metropolitan area, as well as Chile more generally.

The ministry said in a statement the bidders were the Vespucio Oriente Express consortium made up by Concesiones Infraestructura Chile Dos and Italy's Salini Impregilo; the Consorcio Vespucio Oriente made up by Spain's Sacyr and OHL Concesiones; Spain's Cintra; Grupo Costanera made up by Italy's Atlantia and Canada's CPP Investment Board; and the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

The ministry said it was due to decide on the winner by the end of July. (Reporting by Antonio de la Jara, Gram Slattery, and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Sandra Maler)