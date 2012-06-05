SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in April from March, slowing its pace from a revised 0.7 percent increase in March, the central bank said on Tuesday, led by growth in retail and other services.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 4.8 percent in April, coming in a whisker below market expectations for 4.9 percent growth and well under a revised 6.2 percent expansion in April 2011 from the previous year.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.