SANTIAGO Oct 5 Chile's economic activity grew a
seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in August from July, slightly
slowing pace from a month ago, led by increases in services,
mining and retail, the central bank said on Friday.
Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of
economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 6.2
percent in August, as the market expected and well above a 4.6
percent expansion in August 2011 from the previous year.
The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data
in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC
measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising
Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.