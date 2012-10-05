* IMACEC economic activity index up 6.2 pct vs year earlier
* Growth mainly in services, mining and trade - central bank
* Chile grew average 5.5 pct in Jan to Aug: finance minister
* Chile one of the world's fastest growing economies
* Seasonally adjusted August IMACEC rises 0.2 pct vs July
SANTIAGO, Oct 5 Chile's annual economic growth
rate accelerated in August, helping it post one of the world's
highest growth rates, though a long holiday break in September
will briefly moderate the brisk rate of expansion, the
government said on Friday.
The central bank said its IMACEC economic activity index
rose 6.2 percent compared with a year earlier,
faster than the 5.3 percent increase in July versus a year
earlier.
"In the first eight months of the year our economy has grown
an average 5.5 percent and it is very likely among the five
economies that has most grown in the world," Finance Minister
Felipe Larrain said after the IMACEC data was published. "We're
resisting, like very few economies in the world, the crisis in
Europe and the deceleration in the rest of the globe."
The IMACEC growth rate matched the Reuters analysts'
forecast. The country's peso currency, one of the
world's strongest performers this year against the dollar, was
trading little changed on the day.
Chile mines around a third of the world's copper, and last
week the government said output of the metal climbed in August.
The Andean country's economy has also been boosted by soaring
domestic demand and increased Brazilian and U.S. demand for
Chile's trout and salmon.
Chile is the world's No.1 copper producer and one of the
leading exporters of fresh fruit, salmon and wood pulp.
The central bank, however, pointed out that on a seasonally
adjusted basis, the IMACEC rose 0.2 percent in August versus
July, slowing from the 0.4 percent rise in July against June.
In a statement, the central bank said that economic expansion
in August reflected growth in services, mining and trade.
Looking ahead, finance minister Larrain cautioned:
"September will be a month with lower growth because we had
three fewer working days versus a year ago (due to an
independence day holiday.
"But we'll keep growing with strength during the rest of
the year," he added.
The central bank is seen holding the key interest rate at
5.0 percent for a ninth consecutive month at its monetary policy
meeting on Oct. 18, and it is also seen at that level in three
and six months, the bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed
last month.
"The economy continues to show favorable growth due to
strong domestic demand, and we see that, coupled with tightness
in the labor market, leading the central bank to hold its key
rate at its current 5.00 percent level until year-end," analyst
Sebastian Senzacqua at Santiago-based BICE Inversiones said in a
note to clients.
Chile's benchmark rate of 5 percent has drawn investment
from countries like the United States, where the equivalent rate
is near zero. That has helped the peso gain over 9.8 percent so
far this year against the dollar.
Economic growth in Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next
year, held back by global turbulence and down slightly from an
upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for 2012, a Finance Ministry
report showed on Tuesday.
According to revised central bank data, the IMACEC rose 3.2
percent in August 2011 compared with the year-earlier month.
A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of
the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which
is published quarterly.