SANTIAGO Feb 6 Chile's economy grew 1.3 percent in December from November, driven by retail, communications and mining, the central bank said on Monday, though the economy is seen slowing in coming months on the back of Europe's economic crisis.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer Chile rose a bigger-than-expected 5.3 percent in December, compared with a expectations for a 3.9 percent increase. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom Editing by W Simon)