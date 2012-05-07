Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
SANTIAGO May 7 Chile's economic activity grew 0.9 percent in March from February, the central bank said on Monday, led by retail, electricity generation and services.
Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 5.2 percent in March, coming in above market expectations for 4.0 percent growth but below a 6.1 percent expansion in February from a year earlier.
The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. (Reporting by Santiago Newsroom)
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.