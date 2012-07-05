SANTIAGO, July 5 Chile's economic activity grew
a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in May from April, slightly
slowing its pace from a 0.5 percent increase in April, the
central bank said on Thursday, led by growth in retail, other
services and manufacturing.
Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of
economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 5.3
percent in May, coming in well above market expectations for 4.7
percent growth but far under a 7.2 percent expansion in May 2011
from the previous year.
The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data
in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC
measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising
Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.