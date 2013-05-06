SANTIAGO, May 6 Chile's economic activity expanded 3.1 percent in March from the same month a year ago, pushed up by the mining and retail sectors and partially offset by declining industrial activity and two fewer working days, the central bank said on Monday. Economic activity came in below forecasts for a 4.3 percent expansion. March Reuters February March 2012 poll Rate (pct) 3.1 4.3 3.8 4.1