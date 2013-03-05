* Chile IMACEC index up 6.7 percent, exceeds forecast * IMACEC up 0.1 percent in January vs. December * Finance minister says growth to slow but remain robust in 2013 SANTIAGO, March 5 Chile's economic activity expanded a brisk 6.7 percent in January compared with the same month a year ago, exceeding forecasts for a 6.5 percent increase, on growth in mining, services and retail, the central bank said on Tuesday. But Finance Minister Felipe Larrain cautioned that Chile, the world's top copper producer, is not going to maintain the same level of growth all year. "I think we're going to have a slowdown, but with robust growth," Larrain told reporters. The export-dependent country's economic activity totaled 5.6 percent growth last year, defying forecasts for a harsher slowdown after softer demand from top trade partner China and the impact of the euro zone crisis. The central bank expects Chile, which also exports wine, salmon, fruits and wood products, to expand between 4.25 percent and 5.25 percent this year. A tight labor market, along with firm domestic demand and strong economic growth, has prompted Chile's central bank to keep its key interest rate on hold since a surprise cut in January 2012. Banchile Inversiones brokerage said in a note to clients that it expects the central bank's next quarterly Monetary Policy Report to raise its estimated annual growth to between 4.5 percent to 5.5. percent "and put an upward bias on its estimate of the key rate's level by year-end." "We continue to expect the rate to be held at the bank's next rate-setting meeting on March 14," the note said. Traders polled by the bank see the rate inching up from its current 5.0 percent to 5.25 percent in 12 months, due to moderate inflation and brisk growth. The rate remains at a neutral level, board members said in minutes of their February meeting released last week. Chile's peso closed 0.32 percent stronger on Tuesday, boosted by the local data and global markets. The IMACEC monthly indicator of economic activity rose 0.1 percent in January from December 2012, Chile's central bank also said on Tuesday. That is down compared with 1.2 percent growth in December from November and a 1.4 percent expansion in November from October, but up compared with a 0.8 percent fall in October from September. IMACEC expanded 4.8 percent in January of last year compared with 2011 levels. The 6.7 percent growth clocked in January of this year is the strongest expansion rate since October. The data follows a slew of other strong indicators. Chile's manufacturing activity outpaced expectations in January, unemployment hit a six-year low and production of top export copper rose, government data showed last week. "Chilean consumer spending is growing at an unsustainable pace and needs to cool if the economy is to avoid storing up problems for the future," Capital Economics said in a note to clients. "We expect to see a gradual moderation in spending this year and are forecasting a soft landing for the economy," the note added. "But if this does not happen, and consumer spending continues to grow at double-digit rates, there is a risk of a messier adjustment ahead." The economy isn't overheating, Larrain said on Tuesday. While Chile is held up as a model for economic growth in South America, experts say high income inequality, low salaries and underemployment remain issues. The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly. The central bank will publish fourth-quarter 2012 GDP on March 18 at 8:30 a.m. (1130 GMT).