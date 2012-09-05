* Chile July IMACEC up 5.3 pct yr/yr, f'cast was 5.4 pct

* Services, retail, electric sectors boost July growth

* World No.1 copper producer seen growing 4.7 pct in 2012

SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chile's economic activity grew a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in July from June and showed robust expansion versus a year earlier, fueled by increases in services, retail and electricity output, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

July's month-on-month advance was a whisker faster than in June, when the central bank's IMACEC indicator of economic activity rose 0.3 percent.

Year-over-year, the IMACEC indicator of economic activity in the world's top copper producer rose 5.3 percent in July, in line with market expectations for 5.4 percent.

"The number isn't out of sync with the Chilean economy's good outlook," said Sergio Tricio, head of research at Forex Chile in Santiago. "Nor do we think this generates a drastic change in monetary policy."

The central bank is seen holding rates at 5.0 percent for an eight consecutive month in September, as it weighs robust local growth against external economic threats.

The government of the world No.1 copper producer sees the economy expanding 4.7 percent this year, slowing pace from 6 percent growth in 2011.

The central bank calculates its month-on-month IMACEC data in seasonally adjusted terms. A monthly gauge, the IMACEC measures more than 90 percent of the components comprising Chile's gross domestic product, which is published quarterly.