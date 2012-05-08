BRIEF-Insurance broker JLT eyes European expansion to continue servicing EU clients
* "We have a significant network of operations and relationships across Continental Europe"
SANTIAGO May 8 Chile's upward cycle of inflation has started to reverse, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday after data earlier in the day showed consumer prices eased in April.
The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in April, the government statistics agency INE said earlier Tuesday, as lower food and drink prices offset increases in transport and health.
Larrain added that the government is keeping a close watch on inflation and working with the central bank to keep it contained. (Reporting By Moises Avila. Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ethiopia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Ethiopia's senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ethiopia's rating at 'B' is weighed down by low d