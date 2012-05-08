SANTIAGO May 8 Chile's upward cycle of inflation has started to reverse, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday after data earlier in the day showed consumer prices eased in April.

The consumer price index rose 0.1 percent in April, the government statistics agency INE said earlier Tuesday, as lower food and drink prices offset increases in transport and health.

Larrain added that the government is keeping a close watch on inflation and working with the central bank to keep it contained. (Reporting By Moises Avila. Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)