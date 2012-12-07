* CPI surprisingly fell 0.5 pct in Nov * Inflation likely to end year near 2 pct-FinMin * Rates have remained at 5 pct since Jan cut SANTIAGO, Dec 7 A surprising drop in Chile's consumer prices in November allows for "tranquility" in terms of monetary policy, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday. The consumer price index unexpectedly fell 0.5 percent in November, the government said earlier in the day. "We have a particularly positive situation and I think that allows for more tranquility in terms of monetary policy," Larrain told reporters after the data was released. Chile's key interest rate has stayed on hold at 5.0 percent since a cut in January largely because the world's No. 1 copper producer has shown better-than-expected resilience to slowing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone's crisis. The central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at 5.0 percent again at its monetary policy meeting on Dec. 13, and it is seen at that level in three and six months, the bank's last fortnightly poll of traders showed. CPI in the 12 months to November was 2.1 percent, well below the 3.0 percent midpoint of the central bank's policy horizon target. Inflation will likely end the year around 2 percent, Larrain said, echoing central bank president Rodrigo Vergara's comments in an interview with local newspaper El Mercurio published on Sunday.