SANTIAGO, Sept 7 Chile's consumer price index posted a 0.2 percent rise in August, the first monthly increase since April, government statistics agency INE said on Friday, fueled by costlier prices for foods and beverages, rent, utilities and fuel.

This follows an unchanged CPI in July, a surprise fall in June and another unchanged month for the CPI in May.

August's CPI gain was a whisker below a 0.3 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

Core CPI fell 0.2 percent in August, and inflation in the 12 months to August was 2.6 percent, just below the central bank's 3 percent policy target.