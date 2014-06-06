(Recasts, adds detail, background, comment, peso reaction)
SANTIAGO, June 6 Inflation in Chile rose to 4.7
percent in May on an annualized basis, to more than a five-year
high.
The figure came in above the central bank's target range of
2 percent to 4 percent, making the bank unlikely to continue
monetary easing in the short-term
Consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May,
matching a Reuters forecast, as the cost of goods and services
increased across the board, the government said on Friday.
Clothing was the only sector to fall.
Chile's inflation has accelerated from an annualized 1.5
percent in October largely because of a depreciation in the
peso, which makes imported goods more expensive.
The bank has said it expects inflation to fall back later in
2014 as a rapidly cooling economy arrests price increases.
Finance Minister Alberto Arenas does not see an inflationary
risk in Chile, he said in an interview last week.
In setting the benchmark interest rate, the central bank is
juggling the need to stimulate the economy without fanning
inflation. Having cut interest rates 100 basis points between
October and March, it has since held fire.
"Although April's economic activity reading of 2.3 percent
gives reason for new monetary stimulus, because of doubts it has
flagged in its last monetary policy meeting on the duration and
causes of this high inflation, we predict the central bank will
keep the rate at 4.0 percent on June 12," said analysts at
Credicorp Capital on Friday.
The peso rose 0.27 percent against the U.S. dollar as the
high inflation reading led traders to bet against further
monetary easing.
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien,
Editing by W Simon and Steve Orlofsky)