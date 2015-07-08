(Adds analyst's comments, background)
SANTIAGO, July 8 Chile's inflation picked up
pace in June, beating expectations, and will probably help to
keep the benchmark interest rate on hold for longer
than anticipated despite persistently weak economic growth.
The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent in
June, above a Reuters forecast for a 0.3 percent uptick, as
prices for transportation, housing and basic services increased,
the government's statistics agency said on Wednesday.
Inflation in the 12 months to June was 4.4 percent, above
the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent target range. Core
inflation was 0.5 percent in June.
"The broad-based re-acceleration of inflation in June is a
concerning sign, especially because it took place against a
backdrop of softening growth," said Goldman Sachs economist
Tiago Severo.
Central bank data showed on Monday that Chile's economic
activity rose 0.8 percent in May from a year earlier, much
slower than expected. This raises questions about the pace of
economic recovery in the top copper exporter.
That same day, Chile's government cut its forecast for 2015
economic growth to 2.5 percent from 3.6 percent as the economy
has taken longer than expected to rebound.
"We expect inflation to moderate again in coming months,
helped by the slowdown in wage growth and greater slack in the
labor market," added Severo. "However, renewed depreciation
pressures on the Chilean peso add risks to this projection."
This week, Chile's peso weakened to a nearly 6-1/2
year low against the U.S. dollar.
Traders polled by the central bank have scaled back their
expectations for a rate hike and now see the benchmark interest
rate on hold at 3.0 percent through at least July
2016.
Despite weak economic growth, the surprise jump in inflation
will likely prompt the bank to maintain its current stance on
interest rates, said CorpResearch in a note to clients.
