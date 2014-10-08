(Adds detail, background)
SANTIAGO Oct 8 Consumer prices in Chile rose
steeply in September, government data showed on Wednesday,
pushing the annual rate to 4.9 percent, well above the central
bank's tolerance range.
Chile's consumer price index rose 0.8 percent
month on month in September, as prices for food, transportation
and leisure increased, the government said.
Due to the 'fiestas patrias' week-long national holiday,
September is traditionally a month of relatively high prices,
but nevertheless inflation was greater than the market had
predicted. Analysts expected a figure of 0.68 percent, according
to a Reuters forecast.
Inflation in the 12 months to September was 4.9 percent, the
sixth month in a row it was above the central bank's 2 percent
to 4 percent tolerance range, and the highest reading so far.
The Chilean peso has weakened nearly 12 percent
against the U.S. dollar this year, making imports more expensive
and driving up prices across the board.
The central bank has said it expects inflation to cool as
the effects of an economic slowdown in Chile, the top copper
exporter, begin to weigh.
However, the inflation reading has repeatedly surprised the
market on the upside this year, and in the medium term the
introduction of recently passed tax reform is expected to lead
businesses to pass on some of their increased costs to
consumers.
The high inflation has creating a quandary for the central
bank as it sought to stimulate the economy through monetary
easing, without fanning further price rises.
The bank has indicated it was close to ending its easing
cycle, having cut the benchmark interest rate from 5.0 percent
to 3.25 percent in the last year.
Core inflation was 0.6 percent in the month.
