SANTIAGO Nov 26 Inflation is expected to be
flat or negative in November and December, likely bringing
annual inflation to 5.0 percent at the end of December,
President Michelle Bachelet told local radio Cooperativa on
Wednesday.
Annual inflation clocked in at 5.7 percent in October, the
highest since January 2009 and the seventh month in a row that
inflation was been above the central bank's tolerance range of 2
percent to 4 percent.
"We have an estimate of inflation through the first ten
months of the year having averaged 5.1 percent and we believe
that the last two (months) will be zero or negative, and so
we're likely going to end with 5 percent inflation for the
year," Bachelet said.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Writing by Anthony Esposito
Editing by W Simon)