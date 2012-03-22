SANTIAGO, March 22 Chilean construction firm
Ingevec raised nearly $26 million in the Santiago Stock
Exchange's first initial public offering of the year on
Thursday, falling short of expectations.
Ingevec sold 260 million shares, or roughly 28.9
percent of the firm, at 48.1 pesos (10 cents) each, thawing the
IPO plan it had shelved in August due to global financial
volatility. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a share
price at 55 pesos, which would have garnered around $30 million.
Santiago's blue chip IPSA stock index has rebounded
10.6 percent this year as of Wednesday's close, encouraging
companies to raise capital through equity.
"The company decided to sell at a lower price in order to
incorporate a more diverse base of shareholders," said Juan
Eduardo Vargas, manager of corporate financing at local
brokerage LarrainVial, which acted as the bookrunner to the
deal.
Ingevec plans to use the funds raised to help pay for its
$120 million investment plan through 2015.
Ingevec's shares were trading up at 49.49 pesos a piece at
11:00 local time (1400 GMT), while the IPSA index was off 0.64
percent as manufacturing slumps in China and the euro zone
fueled global growth concerns.