SANTIAGO Nov 26 Spain's Mutua Madrilena said on
Thursday it has agreed to purchase a 40 percent stake in Chilean
insurance companies Bci Seguros Generales, Bci Seguros Vida and
Zenit Seguros for 209 million euros ($221.69 million).
Mutua Madrilena will acquire the stake from majority
shareholder Empresas Juan Yarur by buying up shares in the
companies or through a capital increase.
"The strategic alliance between Mutua and Empresas Juan
Yarur, owner of Bci Seguros, considers the possible development
of the insurance business together in other Latin American
countries, especially in the Pacific Alliance," Mutua Madrilena
said in a statement.
The Pacific Alliance trade bloc includes Mexico, Colombia,
Peru and Chile.
($1 = 0.9428 euros)
