BRIEF-Aurvista Gold to raise $7 mln dollars
* Plans to complete a private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of C$7mln
SANTIAGO Dec 11 Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index closed 1.57 percent higher on Tuesday, clocking its biggest percentage jump in over four months as investors snapped up shares at prices deemed to be attractive, especially in the commodities sector.
With Tuesday's increase, the IPSA inched out of negative territory for the year.
* Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañia Minera Pimenton, has filed for voluntary bankruptcy under the laws of Chile.