SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile's jobless rate for the May to July period posted a surprise fall to 6.5 percent on jobs, dipping from the second-quarter unemployment rate of 6.6 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Friday.

The median estimate of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters had forecast the May to July rate would edge up slightly to 6.7 percent.

The unemployment rate for the April to June period was 6.6 percent.