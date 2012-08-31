BRIEF-Astoria Financial prices $200 mln, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
SANTIAGO Aug 31 Chile's jobless rate for the May to July period posted a surprise fall to 6.5 percent on jobs, dipping from the second-quarter unemployment rate of 6.6 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Friday.
The median estimate of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters had forecast the May to July rate would edge up slightly to 6.7 percent.
The unemployment rate for the April to June period was 6.6 percent.
* Astoria Financial Corporation prices $200 million, 3.500 pct senior notes offering
* Deerfield Management Company, L.p reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc as of may 25- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: