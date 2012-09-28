SANTIAGO, Sept 28 Chile's jobless rate for the
June to August period fell to 6.4 percent on jobs in public
administration and defense, teaching and mining, easing from the
May to July unemployment rate of 6.5 percent, the National
Statistics Institute said on Friday.
The jobless rate is the lowest unemployment level since
December to February's 6.4 percent rate.
The unemployment rate was forecast to have
remained unchanged at 6.5 percent, according to the median
response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.
Chile's jobless rate for the June-August period last year
was 7.4 percent.