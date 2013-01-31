BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
SANTIAGO Jan 31 Chile's jobless rate for the last quarter 2012 dropped to 6.1 percent, its lowest rate in roughly six years amid brisk economic growth, following a September to November unemployment rate of 6.2 percent, the statistics agency said on Thursday.
The unemployment rate was forecast to have dropped to 6.0 percent, according to the median response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.
In the last quarter of 2011, the jobless rate was 6.6 percent. The average unemployment rate in 2012 was 6.4 percent, the INE agency added on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r