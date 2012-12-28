BRIEF-AGF reports May 2017 assets under management
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management of $36.4 billion as at May 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO Dec 28 Chile's jobless rate for the September-November period fell to 6.2 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Friday.
The unemployment rate was expected to have remained steady at 6.6 percent, according to the median forecast of nine analysts and economists polled by Reuters.
Chile's jobless rate for the September to November period last year was 7.1 percent.
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell and a modest dip in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.