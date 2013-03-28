China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SANTIAGO, March 28 Chile's jobless rate for December to February unexpectedly rose to 6.2 percent due to a drop in domestic, teaching and retail jobs, the statistics agency said on Thursday.
The unemployment rate was forecast to have remained at 6.0 percent, the six-year low it hit in the November-January period, according to the median response of 10 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.