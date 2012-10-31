* First rise in unemployment since March to May period
* Retail continues to shed jobs
* Mining, teaching, hotel jobs increase
* FinMin says Chile close to full employment
By Antonio De la Jara
SANTIAGO, Oct 31 Chile's jobless rate for the
July to September period rose slightly to 6.5 percent on a dip
in retail and real estate jobs, following a June to August
unemployment rate of 6.4 percent, the National Statistics
Institute said on Wednesday.
It was the first increase in unemployment in the world's top
copper producer since the March to May reading.
"The main sectors with rises in annual employment were
teaching, mining, hotel and restaurant jobs, while the main drop
continued to be in retail," the government INE statistics agency
said.
The unemployment rate was forecast to have
remained unchanged at 6.4 percent, according to the median
response of 12 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.
"These are levels close to full employment. This means that
in Chile the problem isn't that there is an excess of workers,
on the contrary there's a shortage of workers," Finance Minister
Felipe Larrain told reporters when asked about the jobless data.
Nearly 60,000 jobs were created since the previous
three-month period, Larrain added. Miners in the world No.1
copper producer frequently say there is a lack of skilled
workers for their operations.
Chile's jobless rate for the July-September period last year
was 7.4 percent.
The central bank held its key interest rate
steady at 5.0 percent in October as expected for a ninth
consecutive month as a buoyant domestic economy and a tight
labor market, helped keep external risks at bay.
Larrain also said on Wednesday the economy could grow more
than the currently projected 5 percent this year.
Economic growth in small, export-dependent Chile is seen
slowing to 4.8 percent next year, held back by global turbulence
and down slightly from an upwardly revised 5 percent estimate
for 2012, according to a recent Finance Ministry report.