* First rise in unemployment since March to May period

* Retail continues to shed jobs

* Mining, teaching, hotel jobs increase

* FinMin says Chile close to full employment

By Antonio De la Jara

SANTIAGO, Oct 31 Chile's jobless rate for the July to September period rose slightly to 6.5 percent on a dip in retail and real estate jobs, following a June to August unemployment rate of 6.4 percent, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

It was the first increase in unemployment in the world's top copper producer since the March to May reading.

"The main sectors with rises in annual employment were teaching, mining, hotel and restaurant jobs, while the main drop continued to be in retail," the government INE statistics agency said.

The unemployment rate was forecast to have remained unchanged at 6.4 percent, according to the median response of 12 analysts and economists polled by Reuters.

"These are levels close to full employment. This means that in Chile the problem isn't that there is an excess of workers, on the contrary there's a shortage of workers," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain told reporters when asked about the jobless data.

Nearly 60,000 jobs were created since the previous three-month period, Larrain added. Miners in the world No.1 copper producer frequently say there is a lack of skilled workers for their operations.

Chile's jobless rate for the July-September period last year was 7.4 percent.

The central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent in October as expected for a ninth consecutive month as a buoyant domestic economy and a tight labor market, helped keep external risks at bay.

Larrain also said on Wednesday the economy could grow more than the currently projected 5 percent this year.

Economic growth in small, export-dependent Chile is seen slowing to 4.8 percent next year, held back by global turbulence and down slightly from an upwardly revised 5 percent estimate for 2012, according to a recent Finance Ministry report.