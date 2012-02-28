* Agricultural sector boosts job growth
* Rate on par with 5-yr record-low 6.6 pct in Oct-Dec
* Cbank seen holding rate again at 5 pct in March
SANTIAGO, Feb 28 Chile's jobless rate in
the November to January period held steady at 6.6 percent, as a
strong agricultural sector spearheaded employment growth, the
National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday, reinforcing
bets the central bank will hold its key rate again in March.
The jobless rate in the world's top copper producer was on
par with a near five-year record-low 6.6 percent rate in the
October to December period and below market expectations for a
6.7 percent rate in November to January.
"Agriculture, livestock and forestry had, for the third
consecutive period, the most positive incidence on the increase
in employment," the INE said in a statement.
The Southern Hemisphere's summer usually boosts agricultural
jobs in Chile, which also produces avocados, salmon and fruits.
The farm sector employment growth helped offset falling
employment in the retail sector, which lost jobs in the November
to January period, as compared with the October to December
period, INE added.
Recent local economic data has prompted the central bank and
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain to say an expected slowdown in
export-dependent Chile has been softer than forecast.
The central bank held its key interest rate
steady at 5.0 percent, as expected, in February following a
surprise cut in January, citing above-forecast economic activity
and domestic demand.
"The labor market picture remains tight and the economy
continues to operate around full employment," Goldman Sachs
economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients. "A tight
labor market and leading indicators suggesting that final demand
continues to expand at a solid pace may prompt the central bank
to extend the pause in the rate-easing cycle initiated in
January."
Chile's economy grew a surprising 1.3 percent in December
from November, according to central bank's Imacec economic
activity index, its biggest seasonally adjusted jump since July
2010.
While welcoming Tuesday's job data as "good news," Finance
Minister Felipe Larrain reiterated to reporters later on Tuesday
that there was an economic slowdown in Chile, though it was
softer than had been expected from the fallout of the euro zone
sovereign debt woes.
The central bank is seen holding its key rate steady again
at 5.0 percent in March and then cutting to 4.75 percent within
three months, according to the median forecast in the bank's
fortnightly poll of traders published last week.
The bank is seen cutting to stimulate the local economy in
the face of external economic risks, including a dreaded
slowdown in top metals consumer China's demand for copper, which
accounts for more than half of Chilean exports.
Chile's jobless rate was 7.3 percent during the
November 2010 to January 2011 period, the INE reported last
year.
Conservative Chilean President Sebastian Pinera came into
office in March 2010 on a platform of job creation and strong
economic growth.
