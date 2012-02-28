* Agricultural sector boosts job growth * Rate on par with 5-yr record-low 6.6 pct in Oct-Dec * Cbank seen holding rate again at 5 pct in March (Adds Finance Minister comment) By Antonio De la Jara SANTIAGO, Feb 28 Chile's jobless rate in the November to January period held steady at 6.6 percent, as a strong agricultural sector spearheaded employment growth, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Tuesday, reinforcing bets the central bank will hold its key rate again in March. The jobless rate in the world's top copper producer was on par with a near five-year record-low 6.6 percent rate in the October to December period and below market expectations for a 6.7 percent rate in November to January. "Agriculture, livestock and forestry had, for the third consecutive period, the most positive incidence on the increase in employment," the INE said in a statement. The Southern Hemisphere's summer usually boosts agricultural jobs in Chile, which also produces avocados, salmon and fruits. The farm sector employment growth helped offset falling employment in the retail sector, which lost jobs in the November to January period, as compared with the October to December period, INE added. Recent local economic data has prompted the central bank and Finance Minister Felipe Larrain to say an expected slowdown in export-dependent Chile has been softer than forecast. The central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent, as expected, in February following a surprise cut in January, citing above-forecast economic activity and domestic demand. "The labor market picture remains tight and the economy continues to operate around full employment," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients. "A tight labor market and leading indicators suggesting that final demand continues to expand at a solid pace may prompt the central bank to extend the pause in the rate-easing cycle initiated in January." Chile's economy grew a surprising 1.3 percent in December from November, according to central bank's Imacec economic activity index, its biggest seasonally adjusted jump since July 2010. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a TAKE-A-LOOK on Chile's economy, see ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> While welcoming Tuesday's job data as "good news," Finance Minister Felipe Larrain reiterated to reporters later on Tuesday that there was an economic slowdown in Chile, though it was softer than had been expected from the fallout of the euro zone sovereign debt woes. The central bank is seen holding its key rate steady again at 5.0 percent in March and then cutting to 4.75 percent within three months, according to the median forecast in the bank's fortnightly poll of traders published last week. The bank is seen cutting to stimulate the local economy in the face of external economic risks, including a dreaded slowdown in top metals consumer China's demand for copper, which accounts for more than half of Chilean exports. Chile's jobless rate was 7.3 percent during the November 2010 to January 2011 period, the INE reported last year. Conservative Chilean President Sebastian Pinera came into office in March 2010 on a platform of job creation and strong economic growth. For INE's November to January employment report, please go to URL: here (Additional reporting by Moises Avila. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by W Simon.)