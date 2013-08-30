SANTIAGO Aug 30 Chile's jobless rate sank to a lower-than-expected 5.7 percent in May to July, a sign the economy of the top copper exporter is weathering the storm battering emerging economies.

The drop in unemployment from 6.2 percent in April to June was due to stronger employment in teaching, manufacturing and retail, the government said on Friday.

The figure compares with a forecast of 6.3 percent in a Reuters poll and also is significantly below the 6.5 percent rate of a year ago.

It is the lowest figure since Chile's statistics institute changed its methodology in Jan-Mar 2010.

The news may help President Sebastian Pinera's government, whose right-wing coalition is expected to lose badly in November's presidential election, or lead to a December run-off.

It also adds to evidence that despite some global macroeconomic headwinds, Chile's economy is faring better than many in the region, bolstered by brisk copper demand from top trade partner China and robust domestic demand.

In recent years, its relatively strong employment has made Chile a magnet for immigrants from recession-hit Europe.

And although growth slowed to 4.1 percent in the second quarter, on Thursday data on manufacturing and consumer demand for July also beat estimates.

The economic reports reduce the odds of an interest rate cut in the imminent future.

"In light of the labor market's tightness and the dynamism of (industrial and more) activity and especially of consumption, the likelihood of a rate cut has significantly diminished," brokerage Credicorp Capital said in a note to clients.

Before the recent run of positive data, traders had been expecting the bank to hold its key benchmark interest rate steady at 5 percent in September and then cut within the next three months.