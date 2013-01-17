SANTIAGO Jan 16 Chile-based LAN said
it will temporarily ground its three Boeing 787
Dreamliners following a safety warning issued on Wednesday by
the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
LAN issued a statement saying the airliners will remain
grounded "until the (FAA) defines the required actions."
The airline uses its Boeing 787s on routes to Los Angeles,
Lima and Buenos Aires.
The FAA sidelined the Dreamliners after a second incident
involving battery failures caused one of the passenger jets to
make an emergency landing in Japan.
It said airlines would have to demonstrate that the lithium
ion batteries involved were safe before they could resume flying
Boeing's newest commercial airliner, but it ga ve no details on
when that could occur.