SANTIAGO, Nov 15 Chile's LAN Airlines (LAN.SN)
said on Tuesday it registered a preliminary share swap
prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission to
be used in the U.S. in the planned takeover of Brazil's TAM
TAMM4.SA.
LAN said in a statement it had filed the registration
statement in tandem with Holdco II SA, a company created to
oversee the merger, which will create one of the world's
biggest airlines.
Under the share swap, TAM shareholders will receive LAN
shares at an exchange ratio of 0.9 per share of TAM.
Chile's antitrust tribunal TDLC in September approved the
deal, clearing a major hurdle, but imposed 11 conditions, three
of which LAN has appealed to the Supreme Court.
In Brazil, the deal to create the new LATAM Airlines Group
has already cleared two of three anti-monopoly hurdles and
remains subject to approval from antitrust council Cade.
LAN and TAM have said they expect the operation to go
through by the end of the first quarter of next year.
