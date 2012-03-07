* Share swap seen complete between late April and early May

* Merged airline LATAM to be one of world's biggest

By Antonio De la Jara

CONCEPCION, Chile, March 7 Chilean airline LAN expects a share swap that wraps up a takeover of Brazil's TAM to be completed by the end of April or beginning of May, LAN's President and Chief Operating Officer Ignacio Cueto said on Wednesday.

The takeover to create LATAM Airlines Group will create one of the world's biggest carriers and the largest in Latin America. Regulators in Chile and Brazil have approved the deal, and LAN had said last month it expected closing in April.

"(The share swap) should be finished between the end of April and beginning of May," Cueto told reporters in the south-central city of Concepcion, after LAN's first commercial flight with second-generation biofuels. The fuel was produced by industrial conglomerate Copec.

LAN and TAM have appealed to Chile's Supreme Court over three measures Chile's antitrust regulator imposed on the takeover relating to code-share agreements, obligations to give up some flights via Lima to other cities, and surveillance requirements.

The Chilean carrier, headquartered in Santiago, has domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru and cargo operations in Brazil and Mexico.

LAN lost $320 million last year, with fourth-quarter profit diving 31.6 percent on flight disruptions due to an ash cloud spewed by an erupting volcano in Chile, restructuring costs in Colombia and higher fuel prices.