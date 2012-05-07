BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO May 7 Chilean airline LAN said on Monday it expects to complete its takeover of Brazil's TAM within the first half of 2012, creating one of the world's biggest airlines.
LAN previously said it expected the takeover to be complete by the first week of June.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.