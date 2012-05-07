BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO May 7 Chilean airline LAN said on Monday Brazil's regulator had approved a share swap to take over Brazil's TAM, adding it should be launched within the next 10 days to create one of the world's largest airlines.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission must also approve the swap.
LAN added the takeover should be wrapped up by the end of the first half of the year.
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.