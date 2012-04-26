* Takeover of TAM seen complete in first week of June
* LAN to spend $1.7 bln on aircraft in 2012
* LAN Q1 net profit seen falling 22.3 pct yr/yr
By Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, April 26 Chilean airline LAN
said on Thursday it expects to complete its takeover of
Brazil's TAM by the first week of June,
creating one of the world's biggest airlines.
LAN, which had previously hoped to complete the deal by
mid-May, expects to launch a share swap under the merger process
in the next couple of weeks, Chief Financial Officer Alejandro
de la Fuente said at a shareholder' meeting.
Regulators in Chile and Brazil have already approved the
transaction.
"The process is practically ready ... The (share swap)
should be launched next week or the following one, and with that
the merger should be complete in the first week of June," de la
Fuente said.
He added that LAN plans to invest $1.7 billion in aircraft
in 2012, part of a wider fleet investment plan. LAN said in late
January it would spend $4.73 billion between 2012 and 2014 on
fleet renewal.
The Chilean carrier's 2011 full-year net profit fell nearly
24 percent to $320 million, and fourth-quarter profit plunged
31.6 percent to $112.5 million on flight disruptions due to an
ash cloud spewed by an erupting volcano in Chile, restructuring
costs in Colombia and higher fuel prices.
LAN's first-quarter net profit is expected to fall 22.3
percent on the year to $75.5 million, as rising fuel prices and
the Colombia costs continue to be a drag, according to analysts
polled by Reuters.
LAN, headquartered in Santiago, has domestic passenger
operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru and
cargo operations in Brazil and Mexico.