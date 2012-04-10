SANTIAGO, April 10 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Tuesday its passenger traffic rose 14.7 percent in March from a year earlier and grew 14.0 percent during the first quarter versus the same period in 2011.

Cargo traffic, meanwhile rose 2.7 percent in March and increased 1.5 percent in the first quarter, both year-on-year.

LAN previously reported that its passenger traffic rose 17.2 percent in February from a year earlier after rising 10.4 percent in January.

LAN, which has domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru and cargo operations in the same nations plus Brazil and Mexico, expects its takeover of Brazil's TAM to be completed by mid-May.