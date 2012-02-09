SANTIAGO Feb 9 Chile's LAN Airlines
said on Thursday its passenger traffic rose
10.4 percent in January from a year earlier after rising 13.6
percent in December, while cargo traffic rose 2.1 percent.
The carrier's passenger traffic grew 15.9 percent in 2011
from 2010, LAN said last month. LAN, which has domestic
passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and
Peru and cargo operations in Brazil and Mexico.
LAN said in late January its fourth-quarter net profit
fell 31.6 percent from a year ago to $112.5 million, citing
disruptions from a volcanic ash cloud in Chile, restructuring
costs in Colombia and higher fuel prices.
The regional carrier's full-year 2011 profit fell 23.7
percent from a year earlier to $320.2 million.
The Chilean carrier is poised to complete its takeover of
Brazil's TAM in the first quarter, creating
one of the world's biggest airlines. Regulators in Chile and
Brazil recently approved the deal.