MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 9 Chile's LAN Airlines said on Friday its passenger traffic rose 17.2 percent in February from a year earlier after rising 10.4 percent in January, while cargo traffic fell 1.7 percent.
LAN, which has domestic passenger operations in Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru and cargo operations in Brazil and Mexico, expects its takeover of Brazil's TAM to be completed by early May.
The Chilean carrier lost $320 million last year, with fourth-quarter profit diving 31.6 percent on flight disruptions due to an ash cloud spewed by an erupting volcano in Chile, restructuring costs in Colombia and higher fuel prices.
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 10 Airbus could move production of new aircraft models out of Britain if the European plane-maker's "non-negotiable" demands over the free movement of people and trade tariffs are not delivered in upcoming Brexit talks, the Sunday Times reported.