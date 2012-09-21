SANTIAGO, Sept 21 Newly created regional carrier LATAM Airlines Group will decide during the first half of 2013 on its airline alliance, Ignacio Cueto, one of the company's top executives, said on Friday.

LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's recent takeover of Brazil's TAM. Following the merger, Ignacio Cueto became LAN Airlines' CEO.

LAN is a member of the OneWorld alliance, while TAM belongs to Star Alliance.