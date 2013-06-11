SANTIAGO, June 11 Shareholders of LATAM Airlines Group SA on Tuesday approved a $1 billion capital increase chiefly aimed at funding a major overhaul of the company's fleet.

LATAM, the region's largest carrier, formed after Chilean LAN took over Brazil's TAM last June, said it aimed to wrap up the transaction around Sept. 25.

The year-old airline, which has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, plans to issue up to 63.5 million shares.

Earlier Tuesday, LATAM said it plans to spend around $11 billion to boost fleet efficiency by adding 165 planes by 2017.

The company has said it will finance its investment plans with the capital increase, bond issues and cash flow.

Measures to overhaul LATAM will boost results in the latter half of 2013 and should help to get back its coveted investment grade credit rating in 2015, Executive Vice President Enrique Cueto told Reuters last month.

On the day the takeover was completed, Fitch lowered LATAM's rating on global debt to BB-plus from BBB, citing its high debt levels and constrained cash holdings after the combination.

Shares in LATAM were little changed at midday Tuesday, outperforming a 1.31 percent slump in Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index.