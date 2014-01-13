SANTIAGO Jan 13 Latin America's largest
carrier, LATAM Airlines Group SA , said on Monday
that total passenger traffic decreased 1.8 percent in December
year over year.
The company, formed in 2012 from the tie-up of Chile's
flagship LAN and Brazilian airline TAM, posted a 2.5 percent
increase in 2013 passenger traffic.
In December, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic fell 6.4
percent, while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic rose 7.9
percent, the carrier said in a statement.
The company has been cutting capacity in Brazil to boost
efficiency and shore up margins. With the reductions, its planes
have been flying closer to full capacity.
Load factor, a measure of how full planes are, rose 3.7
points to 81.9 percent in its overall passenger operations. In
Brazil, load factor decreased 0.5 percentage points to 81.4
percent.
LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil,
Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
International passenger traffic declined 1.4 percent in
December, while cargo traffic dropped 6.7 percent.