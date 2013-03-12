US STOCKS-Wall St falls as bank stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)
SANTIAGO, March 12 Newly created LATAM Airlines Group said on Tuesday its passenger traffic rose 4.2 percent in February versus a year ago.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the product of the recent takeover by Chilean flagship airline LAN of Brazil's TAM.
In February, Brazilian domestic passenger traffic increased 2.4 percent while non-Brazil domestic passenger traffic jumped 9.3 percent.
LATAM Airlines has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
International passenger traffic, which accounted for about half of the airline's passenger traffic, rose 3.8 percent in February.
Cargo traffic inched up 0.6 percent in February.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Recasts, adds quote)
KIEV, May 31 An arbitration court in Stockholm has ruled in favour of Ukrainian state gas firm Naftogaz in its long-running dispute with Russia's Gazprom over a take-or-pay gas contract, Naftogaz spokeswoman Olena Osmolovska said on Wednesday.