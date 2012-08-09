SANTIAGO Aug 9 Newly created LATAM Airlines
Group said on Thursday its July
passenger traffic rose 7.9 percent compared with the same period
last year.
LATAM Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, is the
product of Chilean flagship airline LAN's recent takeover of
Brazil's TAM.
The group said in a statement that international passenger
traffic accounted for around 49 percent of July's total
passenger traffic. Traffic during the January-July period rose
6.9 percent from a year earlier.
Domestic passenger traffic in LATAM Airlines' Spanish
speaking operations in Chile, Argentina, Peru, Ecuador and
Colombia rose 24.7 percent in July, while domestic passenger
traffic in Brazil rose 10.1 percent.
International passenger traffic, which includes
international operations of LAN and TAM on regional and long
haul routes, rose 2.6 percent in July, while LAN's cargo traffic
fell 4.5 percent.