Nikkei hit by weak U.S. shares, strong yen; mining led lower by oil
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
SANTIAGO May 15 LATAM Airlines Group SA's capital increase is planned for the end of the third quarter, the company said during a conference call on Wednesday.
Latin America's largest carrier will ask shareholders on June 11 to approve a $1.0 billion capital hike aimed at helping to finance its spending plans over the coming years and regain its investment grade.
TOKYO, May 31 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday morning after weakness in U.S. shares and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, while sliding oil prices dragged down the mining sector.
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views