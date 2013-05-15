* Airline says controllers will subscribe to cap increase
SANTIAGO, May 15 LATAM Airlines Group SA
aims to launch a capital increase at the end of the
third quarter and its controllers intend to subscribe their
respective proportional stakes in the operation, the company
said during a conference call on Wednesday.
Latin America's largest carrier will ask shareholders on
June 11 to approve the $1 billion increase aimed at helping to
finance its spending plans over the coming years and regain its
investment grade.
"Regarding the timing for the capital increase, we would
target at this point definitely towards the end of the third
quarter... it would be probably September-October this year,"
said Gisela Escobar, LATAM's head of investor relations.
The company is the fruit of Chilean airline LAN's takeover
of Brazil's TAM in June. Following the takeover, Fitch Ratings
lowered LATAM's ratings on global debt to "BB plus" from "BBB,"
citing the carrier's high debt levels and constrained cash
holdings following the combination.
But the increase on its own will not be sufficient for the
company to recoup its prized investment grade, chief financial
officer Alejandro de la Fuente added, citing a need to improve
liquidity.
"We will recover the rating only to the extent that we can
show strong cash flow generation from our operations, which is
something we are on track to achieve," he said.
Chile's Cueto family and Brazil's Amaro family control the
airline.
The two families "have stated their intention to subscribe
their proportional stakes in the rights offering," De la Fuente
added.
LATAM's first-quarter net profit skidded to $42.7 million,
or nearly half of a year earlier, on foreign exchange
fluctuations, a drop in cargo revenue and the grounding of its
three Dreamliners, it reported on Tuesday.
Shares of LATAM were down 1.09 percent in midday Wednesday
trade, underpeforming a broadly steady Santiago blue-chip IPSA
stock index.