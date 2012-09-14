SANTIAGO, Sept 14 Six companies are in the
running to pocket a lithium mining concession in Chile, which
produces about 40 percent of global supply of the metal, which
is used in hybrid vehicles and computer and smartphone
batteries, the Mining Ministry said on Friday.
Posco Consortium, made up of Posco Ltd, Mitsui & Co
, Daewoo International Corp and miner Li
Energy Spa; and Chilean miners NX UNO de Peine and SQM
are competing for a concession.
Development of lithium has been tempered by a constitutional
ban on concessions. Special contracts for lithium production,
however, are legally permitted.
The concession could boost global lithium supply by around
15 percent, Deputy Mining Minister Pablo Wagner said during a
press conference to present the bids. The ministry will select
the candidate with the highest bid above around $5.3 million.
Demand for lithium batteries has risen in recent years as
they are more efficient and help cut carbon emissions. The
rising popularity of smartphones, which need longer-running
batteries, has also helped.
The chief operating officer of Chilean fertilizer, lithium
and iodine producer SQM is the brother of Mining Minister Hernan
de Solminihac; he is not participating in the development of the
lithium contracts to avoid a conflict of interest.
Some in Chile have decried the tender, accusing the
government of surrendering a valuable resource to private hands.
Chile, which is also the world's top copper producer, will
announce the winner of the tender on Sept. 24.