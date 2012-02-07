* Chile to auction contracts to exploit lithium- report
* World top copper producer seeks to promote lithium
industry
* Chile stands to gain $350 mln per project
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chile will auction
contracts for the right to explore and produce lithium, as the
world's top copper producer seeks to boost its output of the
material used in hybrid vehicles, computer and smartphone
batteries, local media said on Tuesday.
Development of lithium, of which Chile holds a quarter of
world reserves, has been stunted by a constitutional ban on
concessions, according to Chilean daily La Tercera. Companies
are allowed to rent lithium-producing properties, but the
mineral never belongs to the firm. Special contracts for lithium
production, however, are legally permitted.
"The right to exploit around 100,000 tonnes of lithium for
20 years will be auctioned," mining subsecretary Pablo Wagner
was quoted as saying on La Tercera's web site. "We know that if
we delay a lot in developing this project we'll lose
competitiveness and we could halve our market share."
A domestic and international roadshow is scheduled for the
second quarter of the year and the first contract should be
awarded by the end of 2012, according to La Tercera. Chile could
reap $350 million per project, Wagner said.
Soquimich (SQM) , which also produces
fertilizer and iodine, and Sociedad Chilena del Litio (SCL) are
the only firms currently producing lithium in Chile.
SQM's chief operating officer is the brother of mining
minister Hernan de Solminihac. Wagner said the mining minister
was not involved with the lithium contracts, La Tercera
reported.