SANTIAGO, July 10 Demand for consumer and
mortgage loans in Chile waned somewhat in the second quarter,
while the availability of financing for construction and
real-estate firms also slowed, a central bank poll showed on
Wednesday.
About a fourth of banks surveyed in the central bank's
quarterly poll on bank credit saw weaker demand for consumer and
mortgage loans, "due to more unfavorable interest rate
conditions."
But 69 percent of those polled said they witnessed no
changes in consumer and mortgage loan demand from the prior
quarter.
There were mixed views on whether demand for credit from
large companies had grown or decreased in the April to June
period, the poll showed.
Thirty-eight percent of banks polled reported weaker demand
for loans from real-estate and construction companies.
On the availability of consumer and mortgage loans, nearly
90 percent of banks said conditions had not changed since the
last poll.
However, a third of the banks saw tighter financing
conditions for real-estate companies, and two-thirds saw the
same phenomenon with construction companies.
Twenty-nine percent of banks said the availability of
financing for large companies had become more restrictive, and
21 percent said the same of small and medium sized firms.
Chile's two largest banks are Santander Chile and
Banco de Chile.(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler)